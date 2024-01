Yes…. I know…. Colour…. But there it is…. For get pushed this week @ankers70 challenged me to shoot something “a la Mondrian” so it was sort of a foregone conclusion…The backdrop is a photoshop creation…. For my own memory, I started with a half tone pattern in black and white, then used the extrude filter, and then coloured various blocks using the appropriate colours (because you can look up the hexes for Mondrian’s red, blue and yellow)…