Exploring the rabbit hole…

We’re in transit and there isn’t much to do, so I’ve been mucking about with PS mobile…. Still lots to figure out (and I mean LOTS - I’m really struggling to make things work even though adobe says it should)…



Anyhoo…. This is a small handful of shots of the hotel hallway layered in PS (mobile) using the lighten layer style and applying some colour grading in LR because it needed SOMETHING…



It’s going to be a long day so other shenanigans may occur…