Lunch at El Quincho

One of the two restaurants at the lodge we stayed at on an island in Patagonia…. For the artist challenge…. And also for my push challenge set by @la_photographic - challenge was to take a picture of food…. We’ve been very well fed during this trip…. But sadly, all my pictures suck…. I have one somewhere of a drink from a couple nights ago, but i haven’t the energy or patience (internet is better than at last place, but still rather slow) to download and edit it right now…. Might try to squeak it in in the morning if i have time 🙃