38 / 365
Winter rose hip
I am participating in the month of Flash of Red February and week one is “Forms in Nature”.
Here is the link if you are interested
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43109/flash-of-red-february-begins-saturday
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
1791
photos
136
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th February 2020 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
macro
,
rose hip
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Mona
ace
You did so well, sticking to your concept and creating this beautiful series. Each and everyone a master piece. This will look so great in the calendar view too. Love them.
February 8th, 2020
