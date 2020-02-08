Previous
Next
Winter rose hip by novab
38 / 365

Winter rose hip

I am participating in the month of Flash of Red February and week one is “Forms in Nature”.

Here is the link if you are interested
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43109/flash-of-red-february-begins-saturday

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mona ace
You did so well, sticking to your concept and creating this beautiful series. Each and everyone a master piece. This will look so great in the calendar view too. Love them.
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise