115 / 365
The crow
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
2
2
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1879
photos
135
followers
66
following
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
5
2
2
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
29th April 2020 7:31am
tree
bird
branches
clouds
silhouette
crow
Joan
ace
Wow! Impressive shot! Fav.
April 30th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great focus and processing. Fav.
April 30th, 2020
