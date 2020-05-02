Previous
Next
Morning coffee by novab
116 / 365

Morning coffee

Since all the church remain closed in Nova Scotia (7 weeks now), our church has been streaming online. They have asked me to help out with some photos to promote specific groups.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise