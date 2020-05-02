Sign up
Morning coffee
Since all the church remain closed in Nova Scotia (7 weeks now), our church has been streaming online. They have asked me to help out with some photos to promote specific groups.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1880
photos
135
followers
66
following
Views
3
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
2nd May 2020 8:52am
View Info
View All
Public
View
coffee
,
church
,
morning
,
datesquares
