Thistle by novab
145 / 365

Thistle

It is so nice to see all the flowers in the summer. The colours are so vivid and capture my attention.

16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Nova

@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2020  
