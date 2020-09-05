Sign up
Previous
Next
192 / 365
Tunnel at York Redoubt
I did some exploring at the historic site and was happily surprised to see that some of the tunnels were open.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1956
photos
133
followers
63
following
52% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th September 2020 1:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tunnel
,
brick
,
underground
,
exploring
,
york redoubt national historic site
Debra
ace
Very cool
September 10th, 2020
