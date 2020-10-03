Previous
Race day
207 / 365

Race day

We watched a couple canoe races and of course bringing my camera was always the right thing to do.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 8th, 2020  
