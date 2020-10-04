Sign up
Johnson River Falls Trail
This beautiful spot is located a short 30 minutes walk off the main road. So happy we decided to make the trek and see this view for the first time, but not the last.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1976
photos
130
followers
60
following
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
autumn
,
waterfalls
,
theme-seasons
,
johnson river falls trail
