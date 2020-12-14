Sign up
Decoration reflections
Day 14 - reflections
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
2038
photos
129
followers
61
following
71% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th December 2020 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
glass
,
bokeh
,
decoration
,
glass ornament
,
theme-holidays
