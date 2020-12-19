Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
267 / 365
Halifax Town Clock
Day 19 - peaceful
My girl enjoying the view from the Halifax Town Clock last evening. It was a nice evening to see the Christmas lights and take a stroll.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
2046
photos
130
followers
61
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th December 2020 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
night
,
clock
,
nova scotia
,
halifax
,
my girl
,
halifax town clock
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close