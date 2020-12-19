Previous
Halifax Town Clock by novab
267 / 365

Halifax Town Clock

Day 19 - peaceful

My girl enjoying the view from the Halifax Town Clock last evening. It was a nice evening to see the Christmas lights and take a stroll.

Photo Details

