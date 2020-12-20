Previous
Next
The gift by novab
268 / 365

The gift

Day 20 - giving presents

Only time for a quick photo today and thanks to my girl for helping me out.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise