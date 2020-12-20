Sign up
Previous
Next
268 / 365
The gift
Day 20 - giving presents
Only time for a quick photo today and thanks to my girl for helping me out.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go?
2047
photos
129
followers
61
following
73% complete
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st December 2020 2:17pm
Tags
tree
,
lights
,
hands
,
bokeh
,
gift
,
sharing
,
giving
,
my girl
,
theme-holidays
