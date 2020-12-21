Previous
Yes please! by novab
269 / 365

Yes please!

Day 21 - Christmas cheer

Since I was the only one home today, there is only one glass, but I'd be happy to share if anyone stops by.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
73% complete

View this month »

Corinne ace
Very festive !
December 23rd, 2020  
