Spoons by novab
297 / 365

Spoons

I'm participating in the 'Flash of Red' February again this year. I will be searching my kitchen to find things to capture and hope they look interesting. This month it is going to be all about the right type of light to make it happen.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
