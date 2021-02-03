Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
298 / 365
Whisk
I'm participating in the 'Flash of Red' February again this year. I will be searching my kitchen to find things to capture and hope they look interesting. This month it is going to be all about the right type of light to make it happen.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2081
photos
142
followers
63
following
81% complete
View this month »
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th January 2021 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
50mm
,
whisk
,
niftyfifty
,
low-key
,
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close