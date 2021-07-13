Previous
Next
The hummer by novab
Photo 410

The hummer

I always bring my camera along when visiting my parents and really enjoy capturing the hummingbirds from their kitchen window.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise