Photo 411
The landing
Because one humming bird image is not enough, here is another one.
Have a great day!
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
landing
,
theme-motion
,
at the farm
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 19th, 2021
Mike
ace
Sweet shot!
July 19th, 2021
