Mrs hummer by novab
65 / 365

Mrs hummer

This is the third year I have put out my hummingbird feeders and I'm so thrilled to see them in my garden (numerous times) today! This female did not seem to mind me taking her photo, but her mister was a bit camera shy.

23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
They are delightful little birds. I remember being absolutely fascinated by them one trip I did to the States.
May 23rd, 2022  
