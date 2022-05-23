Sign up
Mrs hummer
This is the third year I have put out my hummingbird feeders and I'm so thrilled to see them in my garden (numerous times) today! This female did not seem to mind me taking her photo, but her mister was a bit camera shy.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
in my garden
Delwyn Barnett
ace
They are delightful little birds. I remember being absolutely fascinated by them one trip I did to the States.
May 23rd, 2022
