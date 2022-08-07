Sign up
90 / 365
A dream come true
2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.
A bronze for Canada in the C2, 1000m men's finals on Aug 7th.
Bret & his partner Craig have been training so hard for this race and all their hard work has paid off. We can't be more excited and proud of them.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
water
canada
race
bronze
victory
medal
canoe
nova scotia
lake banook
lane6
Mona
ace
Wow, so cool! Congratulations to Bret and Craig. And I so love this emotional moment you captured here.
August 9th, 2022
