Previous
Next
A dream come true by novab
90 / 365

A dream come true

2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.
A bronze for Canada in the C2, 1000m men's finals on Aug 7th.

Bret & his partner Craig have been training so hard for this race and all their hard work has paid off. We can't be more excited and proud of them.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mona ace
Wow, so cool! Congratulations to Bret and Craig. And I so love this emotional moment you captured here.
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise