Celebration
2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.
A bronze for Canada in the C2, 1000m men's finals on Aug 7th.
It was a super exciting race and a very busy week for us.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
water
,
canada
,
race
,
bronze
,
victory
,
medal
,
canoe
,
nova scotia
,
lake banook
,
lane6
Mona
ace
Bravo, bravo, bravo. So well deserved for all the training they put into beeing at this level. What a moment. Next thing will be Olympia.
August 9th, 2022
