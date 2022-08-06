Previous
Next
Celebration by novab
89 / 365

Celebration

2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.
A bronze for Canada in the C2, 1000m men's finals on Aug 7th.

It was a super exciting race and a very busy week for us.

6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mona ace
Bravo, bravo, bravo. So well deserved for all the training they put into beeing at this level. What a moment. Next thing will be Olympia.
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise