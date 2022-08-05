Sign up
Little hummer
These little birds seem magical to me and I could watch them all day long.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy the day!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th August 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
flight
,
feathers
,
feeder
,
wings
,
theme-movement
