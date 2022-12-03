Previous
Orange by novab
Orange

I made orange marmalade for the first time. I don't think I boiled it long enough, as it needs to be a little thicker in consistency. I'll have to make some notes for next time, if there is a next time.

3rd December 2022

Nova

Nova
