Snack time by novab
135 / 365

Snack time

Getting ready for supper then this happens...
:D

Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Nova

@novab
Oh 😅. At least we know that the peppers prefer veggies.
December 5th, 2022  
