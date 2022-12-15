Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
143 / 365
Snowman
The best time of the year to put a little (or a lot) of bokeh in your photos.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2426
photos
146
followers
74
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th December 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
bokeh
,
snowman
,
theme-festive
Joanne Diochon
ace
The bokeh does add the perfect holiday sparkle.
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close