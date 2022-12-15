Previous
Next
Snowman by novab
143 / 365

Snowman

The best time of the year to put a little (or a lot) of bokeh in your photos.

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
The bokeh does add the perfect holiday sparkle.
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise