141 / 365
Glass ornaments
Time to get out the decorations and light up my home.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
3
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2424
photos
148
followers
74
following
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th December 2022 1:32pm
christmas
glass
bokeh
decoration
glass-ball
theme-festive
Milanie
ace
What a lovely job of composing this shot
December 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
December 14th, 2022
