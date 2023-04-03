Previous
Another day of flowers in my garden by novab
Another day of flowers in my garden

Spring has finally arrived in Nova Scotia. The flowers are in bloom and the robins are migrating back. It's a beautiful sunny day and life is good.

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
April 3rd, 2023  
