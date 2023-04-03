Sign up
210 / 365
Another day of flowers in my garden
Spring has finally arrived in Nova Scotia. The flowers are in bloom and the robins are migrating back. It's a beautiful sunny day and life is good.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd April 2023 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
,
spring
,
crocus
,
crocuses
,
in my garden
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
April 3rd, 2023
