Ice by novab
211 / 365

Ice

We are getting typical spring weather here in Nova Scotia. One day sun the next day rain or freezing rain in this case.

Have a great day!

6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Lesley ace
Ooh lovely ice droplets. Nicely captured
April 6th, 2023  
