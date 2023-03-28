Previous
In my garden by novab
In my garden

So nice to see these very pretty spring flowers blooming in my garden. I will keep my fingers crossed that the deer don't come along and munch on them. :)
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Nova

@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
Peter ace
Such a pretty sight well captured Nova:)
March 29th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderful lighting and focus
March 29th, 2023  
