243 / 365
Chipits
It's cookie baking day. I made two different types and enjoyed sampling the goodies.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Nova
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2529
photos
139
followers
66
following
5
1
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D3300
11th December 2023 1:33pm
Tags
christmas
,
kitchen
,
chocolate
,
eggs
,
cookies
,
baking
,
ingredients
Corinne C
Nice still life, reminding me to bake some cookies before our kids arrive for the Holidays
December 11th, 2023
