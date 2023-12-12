Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
One cookie
It's always good to sample a cookie to make sure they are good before you share with others. This is the one I sampled.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
0
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Tags
christmas
,
kitchen
,
snack
,
cookie
,
yummy
,
cookies
,
baking
Joanne Diochon
ace
Well, you know that one is good, but what about the rest? You might need to test a representative sampling.
December 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Looking delicious
December 13th, 2023
