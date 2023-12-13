Sign up
Previous
245 / 365
Naughty or nice
I guess I will have to wait to see if Santa puts me on the naughty or nice list.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
1
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2531
photos
139
followers
66
following
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Tags
christmas
,
pen
,
writing
,
cards
,
letter
,
santa
Corinne C
ace
Not a long wait now 😊
Festive and fun image.
December 13th, 2023
