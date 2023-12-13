Previous
Naughty or nice by novab
Naughty or nice

I guess I will have to wait to see if Santa puts me on the naughty or nice list.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Corinne C ace
Not a long wait now 😊
Festive and fun image.
December 13th, 2023  
