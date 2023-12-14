Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
246 / 365
Made with ❤️
I still have one more batch of cookies to make before I am done with the holiday baking. I am very happy how these ones turned out a nice crispy crunch with a soft middle. Yummy!!
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2532
photos
139
followers
66
following
67% complete
View this month »
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th December 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
chocolate
,
table
,
chip
,
cookies
,
baking
,
treats
,
made with
Corinne C
ace
So well captured! I’m not good at baking cookies, I envy your talents 🤗
December 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close