Previous
Tree time by novab
247 / 365

Tree time

Love our annual tradition of cutting down our tree at the lot. We always know its super fresh! But why does it always look BIGGER when it's in the house? :D

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise