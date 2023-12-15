Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Tree time
Love our annual tradition of cutting down our tree at the lot. We always know its super fresh! But why does it always look BIGGER when it's in the house? :D
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
family
,
grass
,
selfie
,
outing
,
woodlot
