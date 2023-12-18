Previous
The carolers by novab
The carolers

These tiny carols are not quite 2 cm tall and such a beautiful gift to find in my advent calendar with their little houses. Such a tiny treasure for me.

18th December 2023

Nova

Wonderful pic!
December 18th, 2023  
