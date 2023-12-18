Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
248 / 365
The carolers
These tiny carols are not quite 2 cm tall and such a beautiful gift to find in my advent calendar with their little houses. Such a tiny treasure for me.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2534
photos
139
followers
66
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th December 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
village
,
miniatures
,
carols
,
carolers
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
December 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close