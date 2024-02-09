Sign up
269 / 365
Smoke art
I love the lines and sometimes images that show themselves when creating smoke images.
Hope you are having a fabulous day!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
9th February 2024
Tags
b&w
,
fire
,
curves
,
abstract
,
smoke
,
for2024
Milanie
ace
Well captured
February 9th, 2024
