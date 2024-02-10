Sign up
270 / 365
270 / 365
Sealed
I'm still taking pics of random things around the house. Here's my new wax sealing set I received at Christmas from a dear friend. Thought it was time to give it a try.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Tags
b&w
,
wax
,
star
,
letter
,
cord
,
melting
,
seal
,
for2024
