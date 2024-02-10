Previous
Sealed by novab
270 / 365

Sealed

I'm still taking pics of random things around the house. Here's my new wax sealing set I received at Christmas from a dear friend. Thought it was time to give it a try.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise