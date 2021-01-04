Previous
Drammen city square by okvalle
4 / 365

Drammen city square

The landmarks of my hometown Drammen. I guess this place will be featured is several shots in the future
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1% complete

