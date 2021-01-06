Previous
Next
Thor III by okvalle
6 / 365

Thor III

A 60 year icebreaker from Drammen, Norway.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise