Previous
Next
Coffee by okvalle
20 / 365

Coffee

My favourite drink is coffee. I’m pretty passionate about it and roast my own coffee. In this picture I have topped a glass of coffee beans with raw beans.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise