Coffee beans that I have roasted myself. I love a good cup of coffee, and especially if I roast it myself. These beans are from Peru and give my coffee drinking a new meaningful layer.The Café Femenino coffee program is one-of-a-kind ethical sourcing model committed to ending the cycle of poverty affecting women coffee farmers across the world. Café Femenino provides direct compensation to women farmers, along with the opportunity and resources to enact positive change in their communities and on their own terms.