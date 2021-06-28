Previous
Torgeir Vraa by okvalle
179 / 365

Torgeir Vraa

A sculpture in Drammen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torgeir_Vraa
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

