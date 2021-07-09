Sign up
190 / 365
Boat
I came across this funny looking boat in the harbour today
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
390
photos
21
followers
18
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th July 2021 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
face
,
boat
,
harbour
,
norway
,
drammen
