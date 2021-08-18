Previous
Next
One of those days by okvalle
230 / 365

One of those days

It was hectic at work today, and I lost the break I normally use to take pictures due to problems with the ticketing machine. Later I got stuck in a traffic jam, losing 20 minutes on 500 meters. I also had to transfer some money to my stepdaughter to buy some medicine for my wife and send it from Kenya to Uganda. Arrived late back, and went straight home before I realised that I didn't take a picture. So I just grabbed this shot just as I went in my front door. That's what you get today. Hopefully I can come up with something better tomorrow.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise