One of those days

It was hectic at work today, and I lost the break I normally use to take pictures due to problems with the ticketing machine. Later I got stuck in a traffic jam, losing 20 minutes on 500 meters. I also had to transfer some money to my stepdaughter to buy some medicine for my wife and send it from Kenya to Uganda. Arrived late back, and went straight home before I realised that I didn't take a picture. So I just grabbed this shot just as I went in my front door. That's what you get today. Hopefully I can come up with something better tomorrow.