233 / 365
Fairground
I just went a trip to the fairgrounds to get some pictures. The evening light was awesome and gave a good catchlight in the boys hair.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
482
photos
23
followers
20
following
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
8
365
Canon EOS M50
21st August 2021 7:54pm
tivoli
,
norway
,
fairground
,
drammen
,
lunds
