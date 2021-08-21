Previous
Fairground by okvalle
Fairground

I just went a trip to the fairgrounds to get some pictures. The evening light was awesome and gave a good catchlight in the boys hair.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
