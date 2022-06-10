Previous
Next
On my doorstep by okvalle
Photo 527

On my doorstep

Literally on my doorstep these violas are welcoming me home
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
A very pretty welcome
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise