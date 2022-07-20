Sign up
Photo 567
A visit at the museum park
Continuing my stroll in the museum grounds and captured this during my short break
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
