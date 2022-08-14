Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 592
Farm in Skoger
I took a detour after bringing my wife to work this morning. I like this scene, and I have shared a picture of this farm earlier:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-01-13
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1070
photos
31
followers
19
following
162% complete
View this month »
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Latest from all albums
587
588
589
590
591
17
96
592
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th August 2022 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
norway
,
drammen
,
skoger
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close