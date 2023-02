Refraction

My very first attempt on refraction photography. I used an older Tamron 60mm f/2 macro lens. It has longer focal length than the native 28mm macro lens.The autofocus don't work well with this lens on this camera though, so I used manual focus, and took five shots and stacked them in Luminar Neo.

The hardest bit was to place the water drops on the leaf. They kept running off, so carefully placing them with a syringe, time after time until I was happy.