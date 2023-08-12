Football (soccer)

I'm definitely not a sports photographer. This is actually my very first try. I was driving our local team, Strømsgodset(white) to meet Sarpsborg 08(blue) this afternoon. Our team have lost four matches in a row, so It must have felt good for them to win tonight. The mood in the bus back home was great.

Before we left Drammen, I told them that I'm bringing good energy from Klaksvík, Faroe Islands. Their team have done a great job to qualify for Champions League. Everybody is talking about them. After the match one of the staff said the I should always drive them...... :)