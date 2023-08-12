Previous
Football (soccer) by okvalle
Photo 955

Football (soccer)

I'm definitely not a sports photographer. This is actually my very first try. I was driving our local team, Strømsgodset(white) to meet Sarpsborg 08(blue) this afternoon. Our team have lost four matches in a row, so It must have felt good for them to win tonight. The mood in the bus back home was great.
Before we left Drammen, I told them that I'm bringing good energy from Klaksvík, Faroe Islands. Their team have done a great job to qualify for Champions League. Everybody is talking about them. After the match one of the staff said the I should always drive them...... :)
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise